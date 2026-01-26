Foreign Tourists Brawl on Phuket’s Bangla Road

PATONG, PHUKET – A violent brawl involving foreign tourists on Bangla Road late Sunday night has raised alarm over public safety and Phuket’s reputation as a tourist destination. Video of the incident, shared widely on social media, shows a group of men repeatedly kicking and punching another man until he falls to the ground, where he is further assaulted before bystanders intervene.

The footage, posted by Facebook user Jeerawut Wangnurak, drew sharp criticism online, with many questioning law enforcement effectiveness and expressing concern over frequent violence involving foreigners. Comments such as “Thai law is too weak” and “Foreigners often escape punishment” reflected public frustration.

According to police, the altercation began around 9:30 p.m. when the victim, a local bar owner, argued with a foreign man over parking near an Isan-style café. The foreigner left and returned shortly afterward with three companions, who allegedly carried out the attack.

A violent brawl involving foreign tourists on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket, sparked alarm over the safety of visitors and the province's reputation as a top holiday destination. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/R2A0wMZMxg — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) January 26, 2026

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and police have launched legal proceedings against the four suspects.

Local residents and business operators voiced dismay, noting that such incidents harm Phuket’s image as a safe and welcoming destination. Authorities stated they are intensifying efforts to maintain order and protect the province’s tourism environment amid growing concerns from both residents and visitors.

