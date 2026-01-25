Thailand News

American Tourist Knocked Out in Violent Pattaya Brawl

PATTAYA – An American tourist was knocked unconscious during a street fight involving foreign nationals in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao early Sunday morning. The incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. on January 25, 2026, prompted police intervention and emergency medical response.

Alley Brawl Erupts Near Pattaya Police Station

Police and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Foundation arrived to find the American man lying injured on the road with facial swelling and bruising. He received first aid at the scene.

Bystander video footage showed a man in a black shirt kicking the victim in the face, causing him to collapse. Police detained three British nationals in connection with the altercation.

According to statements from those involved, the fight began as an argument that escalated into violence after the group left a nearby beer bar. During questioning at Pattaya City Police Station, the parties reconciled, with all individuals accepting responsibility and agreeing to resolve the matter amicably.

Chinese Nationals Stab Three Nightclub Guards in Pattaya Brawl

Police fined each person involved 1,000 baht for brawling in public and issued a formal warning against further misconduct. Authorities emphasized that such incidents harm Pattaya’s tourism image and stated they will increase monitoring in nightlife areas to prevent similar altercations.

