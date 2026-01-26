Tourist Slammed for Riding on Moving Taxi Roof in Patong, Phuket

A video of a foreign tourist sitting on the roof of a moving taxi in Patong, Phuket, has sparked strong criticism online over safety and public conduct. The incident, which occurred on January 24 along busy Thaweewong Road, shows a man swaying on the taxi’s roof while traffic crawls nearby, before he jumps down and briefly falls onto the street.

The 45-second clip, widely shared on social media, drew sharp public rebuke, with many condemning the tourist’s reckless behavior and lack of regard for the driver, who could face legal repercussions. The original post accompanying the video stated the tourist had been warned earlier but continued to climb onto the roof.

Viewers expressed concern that such acts endanger drivers and pedestrians, damage Thailand’s tourism image, and reflect poorly on visitor behavior. The incident has reignited discussions about tourist responsibility, road safety, and the need for greater awareness among visitors using public transport in busy areas like Patong.

-Thailand News (TN)