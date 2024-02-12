Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Fined after Foreign Passenger Seen Dancing on Roof

A TuK Tuk taxi driver was fined after his foreign passenger was seen dancing on a roof in Patong.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that a video clip of a foreign passenger dancing on a Tuk Tuk taxi’s roof had gone viral on social media last week.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

