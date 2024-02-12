Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Fined after Foreign Passenger Seen Dancing on Roof

A TuK Tuk taxi driver was fined after his foreign passenger was seen dancing on a roof in Patong.
Viral Video of Foreigner Urinating Off the Back of a TukTuk in Phuket Enrages Thai Social Media Users
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that a video clip of a foreign passenger dancing on a Tuk Tuk taxi’s roof had gone viral on social media last week.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
+ There are no commentsAdd yours