Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Fined after Foreign Passenger Seen Dancing on Roof

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket
A TuK Tuk taxi driver was fined after his foreign passenger was seen dancing on a roof in Patong.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that a video clip of a foreign passenger dancing on a Tuk Tuk taxi’s roof had gone viral on social media last week.

By Goongnang Suksawat
