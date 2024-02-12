Russian wanted by INTERPOL with 10 years overstay, arrested near Pattaya

A wanted Russian man with an INTERPOL Red Notice and ten years of overstay, who used to stay in Phuket, was arrested in Banglamung, not far from Pattaya.

Russian drug trafficker arrested in Banglamung after 10 years on the run

The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told the press about the incident on Friday (February 9th). They arrested Mr. Mik (alias), 34, a Russian national, in front of a house in Nongprue. He was taken to the Pattaya City Police Station to face charges of overstay (2,971 days) and to wait to be deported.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

