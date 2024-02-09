Russian drug trafficker arrested in Banglamung after 10 years on the run

Buildings in Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi
A Russian man wanted in his home country for drug offences has been arrested in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri after about 10 years on the run.

Immigration police arrested Mikhail Tolokonnikov, 33, at a house in tambon Nong Preu of Bang Lamung on Wednesday. He was charged with overstaying his visa for about 10 years.

BANGKOK POST

