Thais celebrate Chinese New Year nationwide

CHIANG MAI, Feb 9 (TNA) – The golden dragon parade is one of the highlight of the Chinese New Year celebration in the northern province of Chiang Mai while Chinese tourists dressed in Thai traditional attire, taking photos at the iconic Tha Phae gate.

Thai Government Wants People to Reduce Incense Burning for Chinese New Year to Stop Air Pollution

The atmosphere in Chiang Mai during the Chinese New Year festival featured lion and golden dragon dance troupes from Bangkok, captivating audiences as they paraded through the streets, as they paraded through the streets. Store owners invited them inside to bring good luck and prosperity.

