Thai Government Wants People to Reduce Incense Burning for Chinese New Year to Stop Air Pollution

TN
Chinese Buddha in Northern Thailand
Estimated read time 1 min read

On February 7th, 2024, Mr. Karom Phonphonklang, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, gave a statement for the Chinese New Year Celebration from February 8th to the 10, emphasizing monitoring the lighting of incense, candles, firecrackers, and burning of paper money.

Thailand Plans to Use Space Technology to Fight Air Pollution

The Deputy Government Spokesperson publicly stated that the Thai government was concerned about the health problems from PM 2.5 smoke on a concerning level. To reduce small dust particles in the atmosphere and protect the environment, the Thai government asked to reduce the use of incense and to use electric incense instead.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply