Thai Government Wants People to Reduce Incense Burning for Chinese New Year to Stop Air Pollution

On February 7th, 2024, Mr. Karom Phonphonklang, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, gave a statement for the Chinese New Year Celebration from February 8th to the 10, emphasizing monitoring the lighting of incense, candles, firecrackers, and burning of paper money.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson publicly stated that the Thai government was concerned about the health problems from PM 2.5 smoke on a concerning level. To reduce small dust particles in the atmosphere and protect the environment, the Thai government asked to reduce the use of incense and to use electric incense instead.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

