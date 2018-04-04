Controversial rule on declared valuables at airports put on ice

Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok
TN News 0

Outbound travellers will not have to declare all of their valuables at international airports during Songkran, the Customs Department said Tuesday in an unexpected volte-face.

For the sake of travellers’ convenience during the April 12-16 festival, the department has repealed its recent announcement that valuables worth over 100,000 baht would need to be declared and deferred this to a later date, said Kulit Sombatsiri, the department’s director-general.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI
BANGKOK POST

TN
