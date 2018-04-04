Controversial rule on declared valuables at airports put on ice

Outbound travellers will not have to declare all of their valuables at international airports during Songkran, the Customs Department said Tuesday in an unexpected volte-face.

For the sake of travellers’ convenience during the April 12-16 festival, the department has repealed its recent announcement that valuables worth over 100,000 baht would need to be declared and deferred this to a later date, said Kulit Sombatsiri, the department’s director-general.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI

BANGKOK POST