Two taxi drivers in Bangkok today (Apr 3) were fined 1,000 baht each and ordered to undergo behavioral training course for three hours after they refused to accept passengers.

The two cabbies were summoned to the Land Transport Department on Tuesday to meet with the chief inspector of the department, Mr Sukree Charuphum, after they were accused by passengers of refusing to accept them.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS