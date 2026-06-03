Delivery Rider Seriously Injured After Lightning Strike On Bangkok Flyover

BANGKOK, Thailand — A 46-year-old delivery rider was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon after being directly struck by lightning while navigating a busy flyover in Bangkok amidst severe thunderstorm conditions.

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The incident occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. on the Ratchavibha flyover, which carries traffic toward the Ratchayothin intersection along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. Heavy rainfall had reduced visibility and made road conditions treacherous when the motorcyclist was hit by a lightning bolt. The massive electrical discharge caused the rider to instantly lose control of his motorcycle, resulting in a crash on the elevated roadway.

Emergency responders from the Poh Tech Tung Foundation were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, rescue personnel found the 46-year-old man lying unconscious on his back on the wet pavement. Medical assessment at the scene revealed severe physical trauma, with a prominent, continuous burn mark extending from the left side of his neck down to his chest.

Seorang kurir pengantar barang mengalami luka serius setelah tersambar petir saat melintas di sebuah flyover di Bangkok ketika hujan deras mengguyur wilayah tersebut. Akibat sambaran tersebut, korban kehilangan kendali atas sepeda motornya dan mengalami kecelakaan. pic.twitter.com/9kbIQ0Znc9 — Koran Jakarta (@koranjakarta_id) June 3, 2026

Preliminary examinations of the crash site and the victim’s equipment provided insight into the force of the strike. Investigators noted that the lightning had directly impacted the rider’s helmet. The intense electrical current also caused a necklace, which was holding a traditional protective amulet, to snap and break from the sheer force of the electrical discharge.

The injured motorcyclist was urgently stabilized by rescue workers and transported to a nearby hospital for critical medical treatment. His current condition and the full extent of his injuries remain under medical evaluation.

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The incident underscores the severe hazards associated with traveling on two wheels during Bangkok’s rainy season, when sudden and intense electrical storms frequently sweep through the capital. Meteorological officials and traffic authorities consistently advise the public, particularly motorcyclists, to seek immediate shelter in enclosed buildings or hard-topped vehicles when thunderstorms approach, as elevated roadways and open areas significantly increase the risk of lightning strikes.

-Thailand News (TN)