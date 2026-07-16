Pathum Thani Police Rescue University Students From Call Centre Syndicate

PATHUM THANI, Thailand — Police have rescued two university students from a hotel room in Pathum Thani after they were psychologically manipulated and isolated by a sophisticated call center scam syndicate. The elaborate fraud, which involved forged documents and staged kidnapping scenarios, resulted in nearly 900,000 baht in financial losses for the victims and their families.

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Officers from the Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station executed the rescue operation following a tip-off from a concerned senior student. Upon entering the hotel room, rescuers initially faced disbelief and resistance from the victims, who had been heavily indoctrinated by the fraudsters to avoid all contact with outsiders and to actively distrust law enforcement officials. It was only after police rigorously verified their identities that the students lowered their phones and tearfully embraced the officers in relief.

An inspection of the room revealed the extent of the scammers’ psychological control. The victims had been ordered to keep a video call active at all times, allowing the syndicate to continuously monitor their movements and prevent them from seeking help. In a particularly disturbing coercive tactic, one student was instructed to tie their ankles with a towel and take photographs to send to their parents, creating a false impression of a physical kidnapping to justify the extortion of money.

The ordeal began when the syndicate contacted the students, initially posing as mobile network operators accusing them of involvement in illegal activities. The scammers then pivoted their narrative, claiming the students had been awarded a prestigious university scholarship to study in the United States. To build credibility, the criminals provided highly convincing forged documents featuring official Garuda emblems and the falsified signatures of university executives.

Believing the ruse, the students complied with instructions to demonstrate a “healthy account balance” for visa applications. They were ordered to secretly request money from their parents and check into the specified hotel to maintain isolation. One parent, who rushed to Pathum Thani from Phetchabun province, transferred 350,000 baht after receiving the scholarship announcement and documents. However, the parent grew suspicious upon noticing that the bank statements provided by the child appeared digitally altered, prompting an immediate call to the authorities. Investigators determined that the two students lost a combined total of nearly 900,000 baht, with the second victim pawning gold necklaces and rings to transfer an additional 450,000 baht to the criminals.

Two university students were rescued in Pathum Thani on Wednesday after being tricked by a scam gang into isolating themselves at a resort and staging scenes to extort money from their parents. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/L0mqlOtGkg — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 16, 2026

Pol. Capt. Siraphop Bualuang, deputy superintendent for investigation at Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, confirmed that officers coordinated closely with the university and traced the students’ travel history, successfully locating and rescuing them within 24 hours of the missing person report.

In response to the incident, Jomdet Trimek, vice president of Rangsit University, highlighted that the institution had recently received several similar reports from concerned parents and academic advisors. He issued a stark warning that criminals are increasingly forging university documents and executive signatures to deceive families, urging parents to verify any scholarship claims or financial requests directly with university administration before taking action.

The threat of these scams escalated later the same day when Rangsit University notified police of two more first-year female students who had vanished under nearly identical circumstances. Officers from the Pratunam Chulalongkorn police station successfully tracked down the freshmen, locating one in a hotel room and the other in a daily rental apartment. These students had been intimidated by scammers impersonating police officers from Khon Kaen, who falsely claimed the students were implicated in serious crimes. The fraudsters forced them into isolation, banned outside contact, and coerced them into transferring nearly 600,000 baht into illicit nominee accounts.

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Law enforcement agencies are currently tracing the financial trails of all the transactions to gather concrete evidence and identify the members of the transnational syndicate. As cybercrime tactics become increasingly sophisticated and psychologically manipulative, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious financial demands immediately.

-Thailand News (TN)