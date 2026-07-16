Death Toll In Bangkok Rong Beer Na Fire Reaches 32

BANGKOK, Thailand — The death toll from the devastating fire at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district has risen to 32, with authorities confirming that all victims have now been formally identified. The Institute of Forensic Medicine announced that the remains of all deceased individuals are expected to be released to their grieving families by the end of the day, bringing a somber milestone to the aftermath of the tragedy.

Death Toll In Bangkok Chatuchak Pub Blaze Rises To 30

According to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, 27 people died at the scene of the blaze, while five others subsequently succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The facility was crowded with mourning relatives and friends who arrived to collect the remains of their loved ones. Among the victims was Pol Lance Corporal Sitthichok Butthithak, a Special Branch police officer who had served in the force for just over a year. His family and colleagues confirmed that his body would be transported to his home province of Kalasin for traditional funeral rites. Friends and colleagues also gathered to receive the body of Phrutthiphong Phudmon, the keyboardist for the band Totsakan, who was performing at the venue when the fire broke out. He was remembered by peers as a kind and generous individual who was always willing to help others.

As the community mourns, the criminal investigation into the disaster is intensifying. At the Phaholyothin Police Station, an injured survivor identified as Natthaphot filed a formal complaint to provide investigators with critical firsthand information. He recounted arriving at the venue with three friends around 10:30 p.m. on the night of the fire, taking a seat near the stage by the front entrance. Shortly before midnight, he noticed white smoke emerging from the ceiling above the stage. Initially, he assumed the smoke was part of the venue’s theatrical stage effects, as the band had just begun their performance.

However, the situation rapidly deteriorated when he observed actual flames and detected the distinct smell of burning materials. Natthaphot immediately fled through a rear exit leading to the parking area. He noted that he never heard a fire alarm sound during the incident, relying instead on the panicked shouts of other patrons yelling “Fire!” to realize the danger. Furthermore, he observed that the building’s sprinkler system failed to activate at any point during the emergency. While escaping, he witnessed two security guards using flashlights to direct fleeing patrons toward the rear exit. Tragically, one of the friends he attended the venue with, Sitthiphong Chaiyo, was among those killed in the inferno.

The band playing when a Bangkok bar caught fire mourns its members among the 32 dead @WashTimes https://t.co/0SE0FMomBV — Washington Times Local (@WashTimesLocal) July 15, 2026

The police investigation is progressing rapidly, with authorities having already questioned 52 witnesses. This group includes one business operator, 16 venue employees, 33 relatives and injured survivors, and two officials involved in the initial scene examination. Investigators are now preparing to interview building and electrical system experts, as well as the injured victims who remain hospitalized, to piece together the exact sequence of events and identify any potential safety violations.

In a significant breakthrough for the probe, forensic officers have successfully recovered video files from the venue’s damaged server. Police are currently analyzing footage from 16 closed-circuit television cameras installed inside the establishment, which is expected to provide crucial visual evidence regarding the fire’s origin, the effectiveness of the emergency response, and the movement of patrons during the evacuation.

Deadly Fire At Bangkok Pub Kills At Least 27, Injures Dozens

As the judicial process advances, authorities remain committed to uncovering the full truth behind the catastrophic failure of safety protocols at the venue.

-Thailand News (TN)