Death Toll In Bangkok Chatuchak Pub Blaze Rises To 30

BANGKOK, Thailand — The death toll from the devastating fire at a Chatuchak district pub has risen to 30 after two critically injured victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, according to an update from the Chatuchak District Office. Authorities have formally identified 27 of the deceased, including one Laotian national, while forensic teams continue their efforts to confirm the identities of the remaining three victims.

Deadly Fire At Bangkok Pub Kills At Least 27, Injures Dozens

The venue’s owner, who reportedly managed to escape the initial blaze but bravely returned to the burning building in an attempt to help others, remains in intensive care in critical condition. Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat stated that the owner is undergoing further medical assessments, noting that the combination of severe burn injuries and respiratory system damage typically requires a prolonged and complex treatment regimen.

The tragedy has deeply affected the local music community, as three members of the ‘Totsakan’ band—the lead singer, keyboardist, and drummer—were among those killed. The fire broke out while the group was actively performing, trapping them and numerous patrons inside the rapidly filling venue.

During a briefing at Government House, the Public Health Minister detailed the extensive medical response following his visit to injured victims at Rajavithi Hospital. He reported that three patients remain in critical condition, while another is classified with moderate injuries. To manage the influx of casualties, medical teams are providing comprehensive care across 17 different hospitals, with a system in place to transfer patients requiring specialized treatment within the ministry’s network.

A devastating fire tore through a pub in Bangkok, claiming at least 30 lives and leaving many others injured. Rescue teams rushed to the scene as firefighters battled the blaze. Authorities have launched an investigation, while the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.… pic.twitter.com/taUg9sfO7g — The Daily Jagran (@TheDailyJagran) July 13, 2026

Recognizing the psychological and physical toll of the disaster, the Department of Mental Health has deployed support teams to assist patients with moderate and minor injuries. Concurrently, specialist teams from the Department of Health are closely monitoring victims who inhaled toxic smoke for potential respiratory complications. The minister acknowledged that several patients remain in a worrying condition, emphasizing that the first seven days represent a particularly critical period where severe burn and respiratory injury patients face a high risk of secondary infections. Medical professionals are currently doing everything possible to stabilize the patients and prevent the death toll from rising further.

In the wake of the disaster, the community has begun to mourn the profound loss of life. This morning, mourners and members of the public gathered to lay flowers in front of the charred venue, paying their respects to those who perished and showing solidarity with the survivors and their families.

Investigation Launched Into Deadly Bangkok Restaurant Inferno

As the medical community fights to save the remaining critically injured patients, authorities continue their comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fire and the safety protocols of the establishment.

-Thailand News (TN)