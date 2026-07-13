Deadly Fire At Bangkok Pub Kills At Least 27, Injures Dozens

BANGKOK, Thailand — A devastating fire at a popular bar in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district early Monday morning has claimed the lives of at least 27 people and left dozens more injured. The tragedy unfolded at the Na Ladprao eatery near Soi Lat Phrao 1 Road at approximately 12:02 a.m., trapping numerous patrons inside the venue during what should have been a routine night out.

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Emergency responders from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and local fire departments rushed to the scene, bringing the intense blaze under control within half an hour. The confirmed death toll currently stands at 27, comprising nine men and 18 women. Additionally, 63 individuals sustained injuries in the incident, with 22 reported to be in serious condition and receiving intensive medical care at nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the interior minister, visited the site alongside Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat to oversee the aftermath. According to Mr. Anutin, the majority of the fatalities were caused by severe smoke inhalation. He relayed accounts from musicians who had been performing at the venue, stating that the fire originated from a circuit breaker on the stage. This electrical failure reportedly triggered a sudden blackout followed by an explosion, allowing the flames to spread with terrifying speed.

🇹🇭 A fire broke out in a bar in Bangkok, killing at least 27 people, the Associated Press reports. More than 20 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/rsfoFPtthT — Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) July 13, 2026

Governor Chadchart explained that the fire rapidly engulfed the decorative materials on the ceiling of the eatery. The burning of these decorations released highly toxic smoke, which quickly filled the enclosed space and overwhelmed the occupants before they could escape. Despite the tragedy, officials confirmed that the Na Ladprao eatery was a licensed establishment permitted to host live music performances and had undergone a routine safety inspection by relevant authorities as recently as April.

The chaotic evacuation process significantly complicated rescue efforts and contributed to the high casualty rate. Suriyachai Rawiwan, the disaster prevention and mitigation director for Bangkok, noted that while the venue was equipped with fire exits at the rear, many panicked victims fled toward the restrooms at the back of the premises. This bottleneck severely hindered the progress of rescue teams, who faced immense difficulty reaching and extracting the trapped individuals from the confined restroom areas.

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As the immediate aftermath is managed, forensic teams and medical examiners are working tirelessly to identify the deceased and notify their next of kin. The government has launched a comprehensive investigation into the exact cause of the electrical failure and the rapid spread of the fire to prevent future tragedies of this scale.

-Thailand News (TN)