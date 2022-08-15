August 6, 2022

15 now dead in Sattahip pub blaze, fire exits all locked from the outside

60 mins ago TN
Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand. Photo: icon0 com / Public Domain Pictures.net .




While the death toll from the fire in the Chon Buri pub early Friday morning has increased to 15 today (Saturday), Suvadee Suetrong, a representative of the Mountain B pub’s owner, claims that there were three fire exits, but she didn’t know that they had all been locked from the outside, as she insisted that the proprietor is ready to compensate relatives of the dead and injured.

The pub, which is located on the Bang Na-Trat highway in Sattahip district of Chon Buri, caught fire during the early hours of Friday, initially killing 13 customers and injuring dozens in one of Thailand’s deadliest night venue fires. The pub was found to have been illegally modified, operating beyond permitted hours and with only one way in and out.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

Thai Tourism Authority to officially propose entertainment venues legal opening hours extension to 4:00 A.M. in tourist zones like Phuket and Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok

Hunger striking democracy activists freed on bail

2 days ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

3 weeks or 5 years – how much longer can Prayut legally stay in power?

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

E Cigarette vaporizer

Streamer arrested, e-cigarettes seized in Songkhla

54 mins ago TN
Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

15 now dead in Sattahip pub blaze, fire exits all locked from the outside

60 mins ago TN
A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

Thai Tourism Authority to officially propose entertainment venues legal opening hours extension to 4:00 A.M. in tourist zones like Phuket and Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

5 senior Sattahip police officers, including a chief, transferred in the aftermath of Mountain B nightclub fire

1 hour ago TN
HTML code displayed on a PC

Romania Pledges Cooperation with Thailand on Cybersecurity

1 hour ago TN