August 6, 2022

Streamer arrested, e-cigarettes seized in Songkhla

54 mins ago TN
E Cigarette vaporizer

Eleaf Istick 50w E Cigarette vaporizer. Photo: Ecig Click / flickr. www.ecigclick.co.uk.




SONGKHLA: An online vendor was arrested with 500,000 baht worth of e-cigarettes and related items as she was preparing to live stream her products at a house in this southern province.

A team of consumer protection police, armed with a search warrant, arrested Ms Arisa Phitakwathee, 30, at the house in tambon Hat Yai, Hat Yai district, on Saturday on charges of selling banned products, a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Train of State Railway of Thailand

Bangkok-Sungai Kolok Locomotive Riddled with Bullets

2 days ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Two defence volunteers injured by bomb in Pattani

4 days ago TN
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Two Suspected Insurgents Killed in Yala

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

E Cigarette vaporizer

Streamer arrested, e-cigarettes seized in Songkhla

54 mins ago TN
Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

15 now dead in Sattahip pub blaze, fire exits all locked from the outside

1 hour ago TN
A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

Thai Tourism Authority to officially propose entertainment venues legal opening hours extension to 4:00 A.M. in tourist zones like Phuket and Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

5 senior Sattahip police officers, including a chief, transferred in the aftermath of Mountain B nightclub fire

1 hour ago TN
HTML code displayed on a PC

Romania Pledges Cooperation with Thailand on Cybersecurity

1 hour ago TN