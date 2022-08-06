Streamer arrested, e-cigarettes seized in Songkhla









SONGKHLA: An online vendor was arrested with 500,000 baht worth of e-cigarettes and related items as she was preparing to live stream her products at a house in this southern province.

A team of consumer protection police, armed with a search warrant, arrested Ms Arisa Phitakwathee, 30, at the house in tambon Hat Yai, Hat Yai district, on Saturday on charges of selling banned products, a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

