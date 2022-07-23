Thailand Bans Sales of Cannabis E-Cigarettes
BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Tobacco Products Control Committee has resolved to ban sales of electronic cigarette products containing cannabis extracts, along with traditional cigarettes and cigars containing cannabis.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Following the decision, a new guideline will be introduced in the form of ministerial regulations, while rules for e-cigarettes fall under the responsibility of the police and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand