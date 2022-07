Hills between Chiang Mai and the border with Myanmar. Photo: Ernie & Katy Newton Lawley.









CHIANG MAI: A search continued on Saturday for a Belgian man who fell from an inflatable raft into the Taeng River during heavy rain while on a whitewater rafting trip with three friends on Friday.

Chainarong Nantasai, the Mae Taeng district chief, was coordinating the search effort involving volunteers and divers at the site in tambon Kuedchang as they looked for Nicolas Hinckxt, 30.

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

