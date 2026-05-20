Irish Filmmaker And Czech Girlfriend Killed In Chiang Mai Scooter Crash

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — A promising young Irish filmmaker and his Czech girlfriend have died following a road accident in northern Thailand, according to Irish diplomatic sources and verified media reports.

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Max Hendrickson, 20, from Cabra in north Dublin, was killed alongside his partner when their rented scooter skidded on a rain-soaked mountain curve on Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, located in Chiang Mai province. The incident occurred during wet weather conditions that are common in the mountainous regions of northern Thailand during certain seasons.

Mr. Hendrickson was a second-year Bachelor of Arts in Film student at the Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Dun Laoghaire. He had already achieved significant recognition within Ireland’s film industry, having been named Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year in 2023 at the age of 17.

His award-winning animated short film, The Tell-Tale Heart, an adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe classic, received critical acclaim for its direction and narrative approach. Mr. Hendrickson began submitting work to the Fresh International Film Festival at age 12 and maintained a longstanding association with the event throughout his developing career.

In addition to his 2023 Young Filmmaker award, Mr. Hendrickson received the Outstanding Animation award at Ireland’s Junior Filmmaker of the Year competition in 2018. According to professional records, he created ten short films beginning at age 12, with work screened at more than 100 film festivals nationally and internationally, earning over 40 awards.

In 2023, he was selected as a Featured Artist at the Irish Museum of Modern Art for a short animation produced for the IMMA Earth Rising Festival. His animation work was also broadcast on RTÉ2 as part of the Fresh International Film Festival awards programme and remains accessible through official digital platforms.

Tributes have been paid to the young filmmaker following confirmation of his death. Political representatives from Dublin have expressed condolences to the Hendrickson family and acknowledged the significant loss represented by his passing. Local community leaders in Cabra have noted the shock felt by residents upon learning of the tragedy.

A highly talented young Irish filmmaker and his Czech girlfriend have died in a motorcycle crash in Thailand, eliciting an outpouring of tributes from Ireland's film community. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/BwABPZrIxn — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 19, 2026

Festival organizers who supported Mr. Hendrickson’s early career have reflected on his development as a storyteller and his potential contributions to Ireland’s filmmaking and animation industries. His work was recognized for demonstrating technical skill and creative vision beyond his years.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed awareness of the incident and indicated that consular assistance is being provided to the families affected. Standard protocols for supporting citizens involved in overseas incidents are being followed in coordination with Thai authorities.

Road safety in Thailand, particularly for visitors renting motorcycles or scooters, remains an important consideration for travelers. Mountain roads in northern provinces such as Chiang Mai can present challenging driving conditions, including steep gradients, sharp curves, and variable weather that may affect road surface traction. Thai authorities and tourism officials routinely advise visitors to exercise caution, wear appropriate safety equipment including helmets, and ensure they possess valid licenses and adequate insurance coverage when operating motorized vehicles.

For international students and travelers engaging in adventure tourism or visiting remote areas, pre-trip planning regarding transportation safety, emergency contacts, and local driving regulations is recommended. Many educational institutions provide pre-departure guidance for students undertaking study abroad programs or international travel.

As formal identification procedures and repatriation arrangements are completed in accordance with international protocols, further details regarding memorial arrangements or tributes to Mr. Hendrickson’s work may be announced by family, educational institutions, or cultural organizations.

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The film and animation communities in Ireland and internationally have lost a talented emerging artist whose work demonstrated both technical proficiency and creative ambition. His contributions to youth filmmaking initiatives and festival culture have left a lasting impression on peers and mentors alike.

-Thailand News (TN)