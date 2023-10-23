German and South Korean Tourists Injured in Pattaya Motorbike Collision

A German man and a South Korean man sustained injuries when their motorbikes collided on Pattaya Third Road in the small hours of yesterday morning, October 23rd.

The collision transpired on Pattaya Third Road at the front of the Mouth-se bar & restaurant. Sawang Boriboon emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to find a German man and a South Korean man, along with one Thai woman, lying on the road. Their names were not immediately released by rescue workers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

