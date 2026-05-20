Thailand Ends 60-day Visa-free Scheme For 93 Countries

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the cancellation of the pre-travel 60-day visa exemption scheme for citizens of 93 countries, a policy introduced two years ago to stimulate tourism and economic recovery, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul following the Cabinet meeting.

Thailand Prepares To Halve Visa-free Stay For Tourists From 60 To 30 Days

Under the new directive, Thailand will revert to its previous 30-day visa exemption framework for most affected nations, with the Visa Policy Committee conducting country-by-country reviews to determine the most appropriate visa arrangements based on security assessments and economic considerations. Some countries may see their visa-free period reduced further to 15 days to align with short-term tourism patterns.

The policy shift comes after authorities identified instances of foreign nationals exploiting the extended visa exemption to establish illegal nominee-owned businesses, work without proper permits, and use Thailand as a base for transnational criminal activities, including call-center scam operations. While the 60-day scheme was implemented in 2024 to support economic recovery and boost visitor arrivals, government officials have emphasized a strategic pivot toward attracting “quality tourists” rather than prioritizing volume alone.

Statistics from the Tourism and Sports Ministry indicate that the average length of stay for foreign tourists in Thailand is approximately nine days, leading officials to conclude that reducing the visa-free period to 30 days will not significantly impact the core tourism market. The adjustment is intended to strengthen immigration oversight while maintaining Thailand’s appeal as a premier travel destination.

All countries affected by the change will return to their previous visa arrangements, which generally permitted stays of up to 30 days for tourism purposes. The affected nations include major source markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and numerous European Union member states, as well as countries across Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Pacific region.

The Visa Policy Committee will continue to evaluate visa arrangements on an individual country basis, with decisions informed by bilateral relations, security cooperation, tourism contribution, and reciprocity considerations. This approach allows for flexibility in responding to evolving travel patterns and international circumstances.

Thailand just officially killed the 60-day visa-free scheme. Cabinet approved May 19. Here's what's changing: — 60 days scrapped for all 93 countries

— 54 countries get 30 days (US, UK, EU, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea all confirmed)

— Some countries drop to 15 days

—… pic.twitter.com/w5SImH5qGe — Lazy Nomad (@LazyN0mad) May 20, 2026

Thailand’s tourism sector has been a cornerstone of the national economy, contributing significantly to employment, foreign exchange earnings, and regional development. The government has indicated that the visa policy adjustment forms part of a broader strategy to enhance the sustainability and quality of tourism growth while safeguarding national security and regulatory compliance.

Travelers planning visits to Thailand are advised to verify current entry requirements through official government channels, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Thai embassies or consulates in their home countries. Standard documentation requirements, including valid passports with sufficient remaining validity and proof of onward travel, continue to apply for visa-exempt entries.

For those requiring longer stays or engaging in activities beyond tourism, appropriate visa categories remain available through Thai diplomatic missions worldwide. Business travelers, students, retirees, and other long-term visitors should consult official resources to determine the correct visa type for their intended purposes.

The Royal Thai Police and Immigration Bureau have reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating legitimate travel while maintaining robust border security measures. Enhanced screening protocols and inter-agency coordination are intended to prevent misuse of visa exemptions without creating undue barriers for bona fide visitors.

Thailand To Tighten Visa-Free Rules, Slashing Eligible Countries From 93 to 57

As the policy transition takes effect, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders are working to ensure clear communication with international travel partners and to minimize disruption for travelers with existing plans. Further updates regarding implementation timelines, country-specific determinations, and any transitional provisions are expected as the Visa Policy Committee completes its review process.

-Thailand News (TN)