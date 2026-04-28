Thailand To Tighten Visa-Free Rules, Slashing Eligible Countries From 93 to 57

BANGKOK — Thailand plans to rolling back its ambitious visa-free experiment, slashing the number of eligible countries and territories from 93 to 57 as the government pivots from volume-driven tourism to a model prioritising security, screening and sustainable growth.

Thailand Reconsiders 60-Day Visa-Free Entry Amid Security Fears

The decision, announced by Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, effectively kills the 60-day visa exemption introduced in July 2024 by the previous administration. That policy, which opened Thailand’s doors wider than ever before, was designed to supercharge tourist arrivals after the pandemic decimated the industry. But according to authorities, it also opened a Pandora’s box of unintended consequences.

Under the revised policy, the visa-free list will revert to its pre-2024 composition. Any future additions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, rather than through blanket expansions. The shift is a direct response to what officials describe as systemic abuse of the longer exemption period, with some visitors using the 60-day window not for holidays but for illegal work, criminal activity and public disturbances ranging from convenience store vandalism to reckless driving and more serious transnational crimes.

Minister Surasak made clear that the government’s priority has shifted. Instead of chasing raw arrival numbers, Thailand will now focus on attracting tourists who contribute to long-term, sustainable tourism—visitors who spend money, respect local laws and leave after a reasonable stay. “Most quality tourists stay less than 30 days,” the minister noted, rendering the 60-day exemption unnecessary for the vast majority of genuine holidaymakers.

Thailand plans to cancel the 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries and restore the original 57-country visa exemption list as part of efforts to tighten screening and shift toward quality tourism. Read more:https://t.co/0XwiqcFpQg pic.twitter.com/t8HsxKON7h — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 27, 2026

For those who genuinely need more time, existing visa categories remain available: business visas, education visas and long-term residence permits all offer legal pathways for extended stays. The difference is that these require advance application and screening, closing the loophole that allowed some individuals to effectively live in Thailand on perpetual tourist visas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now finalising the details of the proposal, which will soon be presented to the Cabinet for approval. If endorsed, the policy will take effect on a date yet to be announced. For the 36 countries and territories losing visa-free access, travellers will need to apply for traditional tourist visas at Thai consulates before departure—a process that takes time, costs money and requires documentation.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry to Propose Halving 60-Day Visa-Free Stay to Curb Abuses

The reversal marks a significant philosophical shift for Thailand’s tourism industry, which has long prioritised high arrival numbers as a measure of success. But a series of high-profile incidents involving foreign nationals, combined with growing resident frustration over illegal foreign workers and criminal activity, has pushed the government to act. The message is clear: Thailand welcomes visitors, but not at the expense of public safety and national order. The days of open doors and no questions asked are coming to an end.

-Thailand News (TN)