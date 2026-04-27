Thailand Reconsiders 60-Day Visa-Free Entry Amid Security Fears

BANGKOK — The Thai government is reconsidering its 60-day pre-travel visa exemption policy following the identification of security loopholes and reports of visitor behaviour that has tarnished the country’s image, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul announced.

Thailand to Reduce Visa-Free Stay for Foreign Tourists to 30 Days Amid Concerns Over Illegal Activities

The policy, which currently provides visa-free entry to citizens of 93 countries and territories, has been under review after a joint evaluation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security agencies and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports identified a number of negative impacts regarding national security and tourism standards. The government is now likely to revoke the experimental policy and potentially return to a shorter stay period.

According to Surasak, authorities have seen an increase in foreign nationals exploiting the extended 60-day stay to engage in illegal activities. Key concerns include public disturbances such as nuisances in convenience stores and reckless driving, alongside more serious threats like transnational criminals using the 60-day window to hide within Thailand without drawing attention. Officials also noted negative economic impacts, including foreigners working illegally, competing for local jobs and operating through prohibited nominee-owned business structures—a practice where a Thai citizen holds shares on behalf of a foreigner to circumvent ownership laws.

The minister highlighted that statistical data suggests the current 60-day stay may be longer than necessary for genuine travellers. “Data shows that over 90% of quality tourists stay in Thailand for between one and 30 days. Only 10% stay beyond 30 days, and it is within this small minority that we find individuals surreptitiously engaging in non-tourist or illegal activities,” Surasak explained. By reducing the duration of stay to align with actual travel patterns—likely returning to a 30-day standard—the government aims to tighten the screening process and prevent the policy from being exploited as a loophole to achieve long-term illegal residency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently meeting to finalise the details before presenting a formal proposal to the Cabinet. The goal is to amend the previous resolution granting the 60-day stay. While the government remains committed to economic stimulus through tourism, officials emphasised that the priority must shift back to attracting visitors who contribute significantly to the economy while respecting Thai laws, rather than prioritising volume at the cost of public safety and national order.

Thai Government Extends Visa-Free Stay to 60 Days

The proposed reversal marks a significant shift in Thailand’s tourism policy, which had embraced longer visa-free stays as a way to boost visitor numbers following the pandemic. However, a series of high-profile incidents involving foreign nationals—from convenience store vandalism to involvement in transnational crime—has prompted a reassessment. If the Cabinet approves the change, travellers from the 93 affected countries and territories would once again need to plan their visits within a shorter timeframe or seek formal visas for extended stays. For now, the 60-day visa-free experiment appears to be on borrowed time.

-Thailand News (TN)