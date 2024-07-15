Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thai Government Extends Visa-Free Stay to 60 Days

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is set to implement a significant policy change to facilitate easier access for international tourists. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced that starting today, citizens from 93 countries will be able to enter Thailand either without a visa or with a visa on arrival, permitting them to stay for up to 60 days per visit.

Thailand to Offer 60-Day Visa-Free Entry to 93 Countries

The new visa policy extends the stay period from the previous 30 days to 60 days for visitors from 57 countries, including the United States, Japan, and many European nations, which already benefit from visa waivers. Additionally, travelers from 13 other nations, such as India and Kazakhstan, previously limited to 30-day entries, will now also be eligible for the 60-day stay.

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

