Boat life ring, Krabi

Two Chinese Tourists and Thai Captain Rescued after Boat Capsizes Near Phi Phi Island

TN

Two Chinese tourists and a Thai captain have been rescued after a long-tailed boat capsized at the Phi Phi Lay Island in Krabi on Sunday (July 14th).

12 Tourists Rescued After Boat Starts Sinking in Middle of Pattaya Bay

The head of the Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr. Yutthaphong Damsrisuk told the Phuket Express that at 11:00 A.M. on the day in question a long-tailed boat was battling with strong and high waves.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours