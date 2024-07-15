Two Chinese Tourists and Thai Captain Rescued after Boat Capsizes Near Phi Phi Island

Two Chinese tourists and a Thai captain have been rescued after a long-tailed boat capsized at the Phi Phi Lay Island in Krabi on Sunday (July 14th).

12 Tourists Rescued After Boat Starts Sinking in Middle of Pattaya Bay

The head of the Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr. Yutthaphong Damsrisuk told the Phuket Express that at 11:00 A.M. on the day in question a long-tailed boat was battling with strong and high waves.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express