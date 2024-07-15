Beautiful Bangkok skyline in the morning

Five foreigners arrested in Bangkok for robbery and assault

Khlong Tan District Police have arrested five foreigners, including a woman, for alleged involvement in the robbery and assault of a British national.

The five suspects have been identified as Dane Abdullahi Ahmed Saney Mohamed, British nationals Shafiq Sumya, Ahmed Saeed Yasin and Hussein Mohamed Hassan Sheekh, as well as a woman whose nationality and name are still unknown.

