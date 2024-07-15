Five foreigners arrested in Bangkok for robbery and assault

Khlong Tan District Police have arrested five foreigners, including a woman, for alleged involvement in the robbery and assault of a British national.
‘French’ Man Claiming to be Religious Leader Arrested on Koh Phangan for Visa Overstay
The five suspects have been identified as Dane Abdullahi Ahmed Saney Mohamed, British nationals Shafiq Sumya, Ahmed Saeed Yasin and Hussein Mohamed Hassan Sheekh, as well as a woman whose nationality and name are still unknown.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
+ There are no commentsAdd yours