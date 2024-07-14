Trump shot in rally attack: attacker and an aide killed

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured Saturday during a pre-campaign rally in Pennsylvania from which he had to be evacuated with blood on his face after shots rang out, one of which hit his right ear, leaving two dead, the main suspect and a rally attendee.

“On the evening of July 13, an incident occurred at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available,” explained the head of communications for the US Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, in a statement reported by the media.

Trump yelling “Fight. Fight,” after getting grazed by a bullet in the ear, an inch from ending his life. No panic. No crawling on his knees to safety. The man stands up, faces the crowd, and yells “Fight.” Historic footage. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/9ERhGJaia0 — Lomez (@L0m3z) July 13, 2024

Trump, who hid under his dais with his hand on his neck before being evacuated from the venue by security services, has been attended to by local health services in Pennsylvania.

The Republican candidate has thanked through his spokesman, Steven Cheung, “law enforcement and emergency services for their quick action during this heinous act.”

“President Trump is fine and is being examined at a local medical center. More details will be available soon,” Cheung added in a separate statement.

Later, Trump himself has spoken out through his social network, Truth Social, where he thanked “the United States Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response to the shooting” and expressed his “condolences to the family of the person who died at the rally and also to the family of another person who was seriously injured.”

The Republican has given a first-person account of how he was shot with a bullet piercing the top of his right ear. “I knew right away that something was wrong because I heard a whistling sound, gunshots, and I immediately felt the bullet go through my skin. There was a lot of bleeding, so I realized what was happening,” he has continued. “It’s unbelievable that such an act could happen in our country,” he has pointed out.

Listen to their words. Every single one of these Democrats caused the assassination attempt on President Trump because they have been ordering it for years. And the media has echoed them and lied continuously about Trump. These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/6LUIxq2EM7 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 14, 2024

In a second message published this Sunday, Trump thanked the words of support received after the attack and said that “only God has prevented the unthinkable from happening”. “There is nothing to fear, and we will remain steadfast in our faith and defiant in the face of evil,” he added.

Far from being intimidated by what has happened, Trump’s advisors have affirmed that he is “looking forward” to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee scheduled for next week.

“President Trump looks forward to joining all of you in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him as the 47th President of the United States. As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision of making America great again,” reads a press release.

Following the incident, President Joe Biden has reached out to his predecessor in office, according to a White House statement. Biden, who has previously condemned the events in his account in X being “grateful” that Trump is safe, has also announced that he will bring forward his return to Washington to continue receiving information from law enforcement, instead of spending the weekend in Delaware as planned.

The incident has left two dead, including the main suspect in the shooting, who was on a rooftop outside the perimeter of the campaign event and has been “neutralized” by Secret Service agents, according to police sources.

The FBI has identified the attacker as Thomas Mathew Crooks, about 20 years old and a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the same state where the rally where Trump was attacked was held. Crooks was on the roof of a building outside the venue where the event was being held; at a distance of about 120 to 150 meters from the politician, according to an analysis of positions prepared by CNN based on reports received.

Biden calls the attempted assassination of Trump “not appropriate.” That’s what I say to my kids if they belch at the dinner table. It’s not a term you use to describe assassination. This is the weakest, most pathetic man to ever occupy the White House. pic.twitter.com/mJ8i4JMknO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 14, 2024

The sniper, who was dressed in gray camouflage clothing, used an AR-15 type rifle and fired eight shots before being shot by Secret Service agents, according to the local Pittsburgh media WTAE.

For now it is not known what his motivations may have been and whether he was what is known as a ‘lone wolf’ or had an accomplice.

CNN said that when the agents reached the sniper, who was lying on the roof where he had fired the shots, he was not carrying any documents, which made it difficult to identify him for hours.

-Thailand News (TN)

