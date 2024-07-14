Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected Across Thailand from July 14-18

On July 13th, 2024, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning about heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand and strong winds over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand from July 14-18, 2024.

Phuket Warned of Possible Flash Floods and Landslides

A strong monsoon trough will pass through northern and northeastern Thailand into a low-pressure area in the central South China Sea. Coupled with a strengthened southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, these conditions will result in increased rainfall and heavy to very heavy rain in several areas across Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!