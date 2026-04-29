Thailand’s First Successful Kidney Transplant Using Robotic-Assisted Surgery Marks Medical Milestone

BANGKOK — Rajavithi Hospital has become the first in Thailand to successfully complete a kidney transplant using robotic-assisted surgery, a breakthrough that marks a milestone in high-precision medical treatment and promises to reduce patient pain while improving post-operative quality of life.

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Dr. Nattapong Wongwiwat, director-general of the Medical Services Department, announced the achievement, stating that the success reflects the development of high-end medical technology in Thailand. The procedure, he said, exemplifies a focus on high-precision treatment designed to reduce complications and increase access to specific high-quality services for patients who might otherwise face long waiting lists and less optimal outcomes.

The historic surgical success is attributable to the collaboration between the Centre of Excellence in Robot-Assisted Urological Surgery and the Centre of Excellence in Organ Transplant, according to Dr. Sakarn Bunnag, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services. The urological surgery and nephrology teams at Rajavithi Hospital worked together to plan and execute the procedure, drawing on years of accumulated experience in both robotic and traditional transplant methods.

The kidney transplant follows more than 400 urological surgical procedures using robotic-assisted surgery and more than 449 traditional kidney transplants conducted at the hospital, said Tanet Thaidumrong, chief of the urological surgery section. The extensive prior experience gave the surgical team the confidence to combine the two disciplines, applying robotic technology to the delicate and complex task of kidney transplantation.

The advantage of robotic-assisted surgery lies in the technology’s ability to provide high-definition three-dimensional images, allowing doctors to see full details of the blood system and fine tissue at a magnification ten times greater than traditional surgery. In a kidney transplant, where connecting blood vessels and the ureter requires millimetre precision, such enhanced visibility is a game-changer. The surgeon controls the robotic arms from a console, translating hand movements into precise, tremor-free actions inside the patient’s body.

The Rajavithi Hospital has become the first in Thailand to successfully complete a kidney transplant using robotic-assisted surgery, marking a milestone high precision medical treatment to reduce pain and improve post-operative quality of life. Read now: https://t.co/rUcKux3YUB… pic.twitter.com/YBmMJhrIYK — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) April 28, 2026

Tanet explained that this technique will help reduce complications and the risks of post-operative infections. Traditional open kidney transplant surgery requires a large incision, significant blood loss and weeks of recovery. Robotic-assisted surgery uses small incisions, reduces trauma to surrounding tissue, shortens hospital stays and allows patients to return to normal life much faster. For recipients of donor kidneys, who face a lifetime of immunosuppressive medication and regular monitoring, a faster, less painful recovery is a significant benefit.

The success at Rajavithi Hospital comes at a critical time. Currently, there are more than 8,000 patients in Thailand awaiting organ donations, a waiting list that far exceeds the available supply of donor kidneys. Any improvement in transplant technology that reduces complications and improves outcomes encourages more living donations and makes better use of available organs. Robotic-assisted surgery, by reducing the physical toll on recipients, may also encourage more people to consider becoming living donors, knowing that the recipient’s recovery will be faster and less painful.

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For now, the first successful robotic-assisted kidney transplant is a proof of concept. The surgical team at Rajavithi Hospital has demonstrated that the procedure is feasible and safe. The next step is to expand access, training more surgeons and equipping more hospitals with the technology. For the 8,000 patients on the waiting list, that day cannot come soon enough. And for Thailand’s medical community, the achievement places the country among a select group of nations offering robotic-assisted organ transplantation. The future of surgery has arrived, and it is guided by robotic arms and high-definition cameras. The patient who received the first robotic-assisted kidney transplant is recovering well. For those still waiting, hope has just been upgraded.

-Thailand News (TN)