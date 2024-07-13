Phuket Warned of Possible Flash Floods and Landslides

The Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (PHUKET DDPM) has issued a warning of heavy rains with possible flash floods and landslide this week.

Phuket Floods Cause Damage, Prompt PM Visit

According to the DDPM, the period from July 13th to July 17th, 2024 is expected to bring more rainfall in Phuket due to the Southwest Monsoon. Phuket may experience heavy rain where residents should closely monitor the situation for possible flash floods and landslides in areas near mountains.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!