Fire rages through Karon Plaza in Phuket

PHUKET: A fire gutted a popular shopping and dining hub in Muang district of this island province in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported.
Massive Fire Erupts in Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown
The blaze broke out at Karon Plaza about 1.30am, said Pol Maj Ekkasak Khwanwan, investigation chief at Karon police station.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
+ There are no commentsAdd yours