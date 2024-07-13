Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

Fire rages through Karon Plaza in Phuket

PHUKET: A fire gutted a popular shopping and dining hub in Muang district of this island province in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported.

The blaze broke out at Karon Plaza about 1.30am, said Pol Maj Ekkasak Khwanwan, investigation chief at Karon police station.

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

