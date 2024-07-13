A crocodile with open mouth shows its teeth

Concerns Raised Over 4-Year-Old Playing with Crocodiles in Chachoengsao

CHACHOENGSAO, July 12 (TNA) – A viral video showing a mother allowing her 4-year-old daughter to play with hundreds of baby crocodiles without fear has sparked concerns.

The incident occurred in Tha Takiap district, Chachoengsao province and many are worried about the potential health risks for the child due to exposure to contaminants and germs.

Yesterday, officials visited the crocodile farm featured in the video to investigate. In addition to concerns for the child’s safety, there were also worries about the farm’s management practices and the potential risks to the community if any crocodiles were to escape as they grow older.

