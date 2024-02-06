Panic in Chonburi as Crocodile Found Sunbathing Near Village Fish Pond

Residents of Huay Yai area in Chonburi province were gripped by panic after a two-meter-long freshwater crocodile was spotted sunbathing near a fishpond on February 4th, 2024.

Local officials, including the Huay Yai sub-district Municipality’s disaster prevention and mitigation team, along with over 20 personnel, rushed to the scene in Huay Yai to tackle the situation head-on.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

