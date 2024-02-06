Myanmar Man Arrested After Stealing Motorbikes in Phuket

A Myanmar man was arrested in Karon after he stole many motorbikes in Phuket.
The Karon Police told the Phuket Express that on Sunday (February 4th) they arrested Mr. NYINYI HTWE, 32, a Myanmar national. He was arrested near a hill in Kata. The arrest warrant was issued by the Phuket Provincial Court in August of last year, 2023, for him for theft by night.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
