King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to the Buckingham Palace on Monday in an official statement in which they have informed that he will postpone his public duties.

The British Royal House has not specified the type of cancer he has, but has clarified that it is not prostate cancer, as the enlarged prostate for which he had to undergo surgery recently was benign.

In fact, it was during this treatment that “another cause for concern” was “observed”. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” they specified.

“His majesty has today commenced a program of regular treatments, during which time doctors have advised him to postpone his public-facing duties,” the statement clarified. “During this period, His Majesty will continue to conduct state affairs and official business as normal.”

“The king thanks his medical team for their prompt action, made possible by his recent hospital intervention. He remains entirely positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duties as soon as possible,” Buckingham Palace assures.



“His Majesty has decided to share his diagnosis to avoid speculation and in the hope that it may help the public understanding of all those affected by cancer around the world,” the document concludes.

Following the news, reactions from various British politicians, but also from his son Harry, have quickly begun to arrive. According to the BBC, the Prince has spoken to Charles III about his cancer diagnosis and will travel from California to the UK to see him in the next few days.

