King and Queen of Thailand to attend coronation of King Charles III

TN May 4, 2023 0
The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben

The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben in London, England. Photo: Tony Moorey.




Their Majesties the King and Queen are visiting the United Kingdom, from today (Thursday) through Sunday, at the invitation of King Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, according to the Bureau of the Royal Household.

Queen Elizabeth II of England dies at age 96

Their Majesties will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Royal couple also will attend a banquet on Friday at Buckingham Palace, with other heads of state and representatives of many countries in attendance, according to the bureau.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



