Thai Police Warn of Fake Accommodation Facebook Pages









On Tuesday (May 2nd) a Spokesman from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Colonel Krisana Pattanajaroen, warned of fake accommodation Facebook pages. These scammers are reportedly using real photos of rooms, hotels and villas to make them look like real Facebook pages of those places.

Tourists warned of resort scam using Facebook pages

Most of the fake Facebook pages show places in famous tourism locations such as in Pattaya, Koh Larn, Phuket, Rayong, and Chanthaburi.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





