Thai Police Warn of Fake Accommodation Facebook Pages

TN May 4, 2023 0
A beach resort in Koh Samui.

A beach resort in Thailand.Photo: Hans Andre.




On Tuesday (May 2nd) a Spokesman from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Colonel Krisana Pattanajaroen, warned of fake accommodation Facebook pages. These scammers are reportedly using real photos of rooms, hotels and villas to make them look like real Facebook pages of those places.

Tourists warned of resort scam using Facebook pages

Most of the fake Facebook pages show places in famous tourism locations such as in Pattaya, Koh Larn, Phuket, Rayong, and Chanthaburi.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben

King and Queen of Thailand to attend coronation of King Charles III

TN May 4, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Tops PM Pick in Latest Nida Poll

TN May 4, 2023 0
Betong checkpoint in Yala

8 years in prison for ex-Yala governor over GT-200 bomb detector deal

TN May 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A beach resort in Koh Samui.

Thai Police Warn of Fake Accommodation Facebook Pages

TN May 4, 2023 0
The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben

King and Queen of Thailand to attend coronation of King Charles III

TN May 4, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Tops PM Pick in Latest Nida Poll

TN May 4, 2023 0
A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

Italian Man Has a Meltdown on His Balcony in Pattaya, Blames Marijuana

TN May 4, 2023 0
Pattaya seawall

Chinese tourists tied up and robbed in Pattaya

TN May 4, 2023 0