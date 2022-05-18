Woman allegedly shoots 3 bullets at her male business partner in Sri Racha









A woman allegedly opened fire on her male business partner with three shots fired from a firearm over a business dispute in Sri Racha this week. Fortunately, all three shots missed.

Following a viral video of the two business partners berating each other before one of them suddenly opened fire, on Sunday, May 15th, the local media went to a variegated plant farm (the crime scene) yesterday, May 17th, located in the Surusak sub-district, Sriracha, Chonburi, to get an update on the incident.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

