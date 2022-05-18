Chiang Rai to Reopen Its Border Checkpoints with Laos on May 18









CHIANG RAI, May 18 (TNA) – The governor of the northern province discussed with Lao authorities preparation for the reopening of four border checkpoints with Laos on May 18.

Chiang Rai governor Passakorn Boonyalak and his delegation visited the Bokeo provincial hall in Laos to meet Chomsee Rattanaban, president of the Bokeo People’s Council of Laos to discuss the border reopening following the government’s decision to relax COVID-19 control measures.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN






