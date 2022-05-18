May 18, 2022

Chiang Rai to Reopen Its Border Checkpoints with Laos on May 18

Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing

Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing. Photo: Slleong. CC0 1.0.




CHIANG RAI, May 18 (TNA) – The governor of the northern province discussed with Lao authorities preparation for the reopening of four border checkpoints with Laos on May 18.

Chiang Rai governor Passakorn Boonyalak and his delegation visited the Bokeo provincial hall in Laos to meet Chomsee Rattanaban, president of the Bokeo People’s Council of Laos to discuss the border reopening following the government’s decision to relax COVID-19 control measures.

Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing

