10kg of US-bound ketamine seized in Chiang Rai









Police have arrested a Hmong man in Chiang Rai and seized 30 kilogrammmes of ketamine after he reportedly tried to send 10kg of the drug to the United States.

Pithak Khaengkaeng, 34, was apprehended after staff of the logistics company DHL in Chang Phuek district of Chiang Mai alerted police that they had received a suspicious parcel destined for the US.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

