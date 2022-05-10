May 14, 2022

10kg of US-bound ketamine seized in Chiang Rai

6 hours ago TN
Thai police road checkpoint

Thai police road checkpoint. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Police have arrested a Hmong man in Chiang Rai and seized 30 kilogrammmes of ketamine after he reportedly tried to send 10kg of the drug to the United States.

Pithak Khaengkaeng, 34, was apprehended after staff of the logistics company DHL in Chang Phuek district of Chiang Mai alerted police that they had received a suspicious parcel destined for the US.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Kanchanaburi school drops military-style uniforms for kindergarteners after backlash

2 days ago TN
Floating houses in Phitsanulok

Man falls to death from sugar palm tree in Phitsanulok

6 days ago TN
Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi

Five elephants found dead in sinkhole in Kanchanaburi

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thanon Thawewong Road in Patong, Phuket

Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday

2 hours ago TN
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Government to Consider Cut to Diesel Excise Tax

2 hours ago TN
Tiger at a zoo in Thailand

Tiger cubs and hornbills seized from house in Nakhon Ratchasima

6 hours ago TN
Thai police road checkpoint

10kg of US-bound ketamine seized in Chiang Rai

6 hours ago TN
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Indian man says transgender person took his 45,000 baht necklace on Walking Street

1 day ago TN