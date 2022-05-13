May 13, 2022

Indian man says transgender person took his 45,000 baht necklace on Walking Street

4 hours ago TN
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Walking Street in Pattaya at night. Photo: Wpcpey. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A 42-year-old Indian man reported to Pattaya police early this morning that he claims his 45,000 baht necklace was stolen on Walking Street by what he believes was a transgender person.

At 2:00 A.M. today, May 13th, Mr. Shivanjaneya Kapuram, 42, arrived at the Pattaya Police Station on Soi 9 to file a police report.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Pattaya to host ‘Bikini Beach Race 2022’ on October 29th

16 hours ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Allegedly drunken foreigner gets into car crash with famous Thai ex-convict Youtubers in Pattaya

3 days ago TN
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Over a hundred tourists evacuated from hotel overnight in Jomtien when smoke began filling hallways

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Indian man says transgender person took his 45,000 baht necklace on Walking Street

4 hours ago TN
Computer board microchip

Alibaba Launches First Data Center in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Traffic congestion in Bangkok

Chadchat favourite for Bangkok governor: Nida Poll

6 hours ago TN
Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa

ASEAN and the US agree on a joint vision statement

6 hours ago TN
Chao Phraya express boats at Phra Arthit Pier in Bangkok

No Fabricated Evidence in Tangmo Case: Police

6 hours ago TN