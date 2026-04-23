Summer Storms to Batter Upper Thailand From Thursday to Saturday, Meteorological Department Warns

BANGKOK — A powerful summer storm system is set to sweep across upper Thailand from Thursday through Saturday, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, lightning strikes and possible hail, the Meteorological Department warned in its second official alert issued on Wednesday morning.

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The storms will initially hammer the North, the Northeast and the East before rolling into the Central Plains, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, at a later stage. The warning covers the period from April 23 to 25, with the worst conditions expected when the clash between a cold air mass and extreme heat reaches its peak.

The dramatic weather is being driven by a high-pressure system or cold air mass originating from China, which has extended its reach over the Northeast and the South China Sea. At the same time, upper Thailand is sweltering under generally hot to extremely hot conditions, creating a volatile atmospheric cocktail. When the cold air slams into the superheated air over the region, the result is explosive: summer storms capable of toppling trees, tearing roofs from buildings and turning streets into rivers within minutes.

The weather agency has urged residents to take the threat seriously. People are advised to avoid open areas, where lightning strikes can be fatal, and to stay well clear of large trees, unstable structures and billboards, all of which become lethal projectiles or crushing hazards in high winds. Farmers have been told to reinforce fruit trees and take preventive measures to protect crops, agricultural produce and livestock. Hail, in particular, is a nightmare for fruit growers, capable of stripping orchards bare in a matter of minutes and destroying months of labour.

The public is also reminded to take care of their health as temperatures swing wildly from extreme heat to cool, rain-soaked conditions. Such swings can aggravate respiratory conditions and trigger a surge in colds, flu and other illnesses. Motorists should exercise extreme caution on wet roads, where sudden downpours can slash visibility and turn highways into skid pans.

For those in the North and Northeast, the first storms could arrive as early as Thursday morning. Residents in Bangkok and the Central Plains have a brief window of preparation before the system moves south. The Meteorological Department has promised further updates as the situation evolves and has urged everyone to monitor official channels closely.

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When summer storms hit Thailand, they hit hard. The advice is simple: take cover, stay indoors, secure loose objects and do not underestimate the power of a sudden squall. The cold air is coming. The heat is already here. And between them, the sky is about to break loose.

-Thailand News (TN)