Royally Donated Targeted Cancer Drug Delivered For Universal Healthcare Patients In Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has completed the inaugural delivery of a royally bestowed targeted cancer medication to the National Health Security Office (NHSO), marking a historic milestone in Thailand’s public healthcare system. The delivery of Imcranib 100 paves the way for nationwide, equitable access to the life-saving treatment for patients enrolled in the Universal Coverage Scheme, commonly known as the Gold Card program.

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The landmark initiative stems from the benevolence of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana, President of the CRA. To commemorate her birthday on July 4, Her Royal Highness graciously donated 690,000 tablets of the medication under the Royal Cancer Medication Project. The CRA announced that its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility successfully transferred the first batch to the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) logistics center, which serves as the primary distribution hub for the NHSO. The entire warehousing and logistics process is strictly governed by Good Distribution Practice protocols to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficacy before reaching patients.

Imcranib 100 holds the distinction of being the first targeted cancer drug formulated and manufactured entirely within Thailand. As a targeted therapeutic agent, the medication functions by inhibiting tyrosine kinase enzymes, effectively disrupting the proliferation and metastasis of cancer cells. Compared to conventional chemotherapy, the treatment offers highly efficient disease control with significantly fewer side effects. It is indicated for the treatment of several severe malignancies, including Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia, Philadelphia chromosome-positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumours, and the rare skin cancer Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans.

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana on Thursday bestowed 690,000 tablets of a targeted cancer drug to Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) for distribution to cancer patients nationwide under the universal healthcare scheme. pic.twitter.com/4vZiz2h54z — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 12, 2026

The production of this groundbreaking medication takes place at the CRA’s pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, established within the grounds of the Phimanmas Palace in 2020. Driven by the vision of the CRA President to view public health as the cornerstone of national development, the plant was conceived to bridge the gap between advanced research and commercial-scale industrial production. The facility is the nation’s first oncology pharmaceutical plant to achieve international PIC/S GMDP certification for both manufacturing and distribution. Following its formal registration by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration in May 2025 and its subsequent listing in the Thai Innovation Accounts in March 2026, the drug is now ready for widespread clinical use.

The rollout of this initial batch represents a significant stride in upgrading the Thai public healthcare system. By leveraging domestic manufacturing capabilities, the initiative not only strengthens national pharmaceutical security and curbs reliance on costly imported medicines but also mirrors the royal determination to dismantle financial barriers and extend equal opportunities for state-of-the-art medical care to all citizens.

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As the GPO manages the nationwide rollout to healthcare facilities and hospitals across the country, the NHSO aims to guarantee that all eligible patients receive timely access to this modern medical treatment.

-Thailand News (TN)