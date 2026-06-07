Over A Thousand Visitors Flock To Reopened Prasat Ta Kwai And Hill 350 In Surin

SURIN, Thailand — More than 1,000 tourists visited the newly reopened Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 border tourism site in Surin province on Saturday, exceeding daily capacity limits as visitors from across the country flocked to the historical attraction. The reopening marks the first day of renewed public access to the area following a highly successful initial trial during the recent Songkran holiday.

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Early in the morning, visitors began arriving at a designated registration and parking point at Ban Thai Santisuk School in the Bak Dai subdistrict of Phanom Dong Rak district. From there, tourists were required to board shuttle pickup trucks arranged by local authorities to transport them to the site. Local officials noted that daily visits were initially capped at 1,000 people to manage the flow of traffic. However, by noon, combined online and on-site registrations had already surged to between 1,200 and 1,300 visitors. Authorities stated they would make every effort to accommodate the overflow to prevent disappointment among those who had already traveled to the province, while continuing to conduct ongoing safety assessments.

The influx of tourists included travelers from neighboring provinces as well as those making the long journey from Bangkok. The trial tourism route, which is scheduled to operate again next Saturday and Sunday, spans 2.9 kilometers and features seven distinct historical and cultural learning points. These landmarks include the Protector of Thailand Monument, the Phra Phuttha Metta statue, the ancient Prasat Ta Kwai, Hill 350, and memorial statues dedicated to Sergeant Roeng, Nong Wun, and Sergeant Anothai. The initiative is organized by the Surin provincial administration in cooperation with the Second Army Area and the Bak Dai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, with the primary aim of promoting historical education, nature appreciation, and remembrance of the personnel who defended Thailand’s territorial borders.

Surin province, the Second Army Area and Bak Dai local authorities will open a special historical and nature tourism route at Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in June. #Surin #RoyalThaiArmy #tourismhttps://t.co/15KYGIjmXj — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) June 6, 2026

To preserve the integrity of the site, strict regulations have been enforced for all visitors. Live streaming and climbing are strictly prohibited, and photography is only permitted at specifically designated viewpoints.

Meanwhile, the reopening has sparked diplomatic friction, as Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture has officially voiced its opposition to the tourism activities. The Cambodian ministry asserted that the development violates its national sovereignty and poses a threat to the preservation of the area’s cultural heritage, adding a layer of geopolitical complexity to the popular new domestic tourist destination.

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As the trial weekend concludes, provincial authorities and military officials will continue to monitor the logistical operations and safety protocols.

-Thailand News (TN)