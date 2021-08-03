  • August 3, 2021
Chulabhorn Royal Academy to reopen Sinopharm bookings on August 4

China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú. CC BY 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Chulabhorn Royal Academy is to open a second round of Sinopharm vaccination bookings for the public on August 4.

The academy system will reopen registrations on August 4 at 10.10 a.m., via the website sinopharm.cra.ac.th and the CRA SINOP application available both on iOS and Android by using ID numbers for Thais and passport numbers for foreigners.

After that at 2 p.m., the system will allow only those who successfully registered to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. After successfully booking to receive the vaccine, vaccination seekers must pay for the vaccine by 6 p.m. on August 6.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Leave a Reply

