18,901 New COVID Cases, 147 More Fatalities On Tuesday







BANGKOK, Aug 3 (TNA) – The country logged 18,901 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new fatalities on Monday, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new cases comprised 18,158 cases among general people and 743 among prison inmates. Since last year, there have been 652,185 cases, 437,831 of whom recovered and the death toll has reached 5,315.

Source: tna.mcot.net

