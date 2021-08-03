  • August 3, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand extends lockdown…

Thailand extends lockdown in Bangkok and 28 other provinces as COVID cases surge

Thailand extends lockdown in Bangkok and 28 other provinces as COVID cases surge

Street vendor with no customers in the empty street in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Laetitia Dard / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand extended the lockdown of Bangkok and 28 other provinces during August as a measure to curb the worst outbreak of covid-19 in the country, which is also strongly affecting the rest of Southeast Asia. The decision of the authorities comes at a time when the country is registering record numbers of infections and deaths that have not been halted, in spite of strong restrictions imposed for weeks.

Thailand registered today 18,901 infections of COVID-19 and 178 deaths, after a weekend in which the highest figures since the beginning of the pandemic have been seen again due to the strong impact of the Delta variant.

The restrictions, which could remain in force in most parts of the country throughout August, include a curfew from 9:00 p.m., the limitation of meetings to five people, as well as the closure of restaurants, parks, shopping centers and entertainment establishments.

The authorities said they plan to meet on August 18 to re-evaluate the operation of the measures.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand’s manufacturing at risk as workers get infected with COVID
News

Thailand’s manufacturing at risk as workers get...

August 3, 2021
18,901 New COVID Cases, 147 More Fatalities On Tuesday
News

18,901 New COVID Cases, 147 More Fatalities...

August 3, 2021
Chulabhorn Royal Academy to reopen Sinopharm bookings on August 4
News

Chulabhorn Royal Academy to reopen Sinopharm bookings...

August 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.