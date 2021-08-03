Thailand extends lockdown in Bangkok and 28 other provinces as COVID cases surge







Thailand extended the lockdown of Bangkok and 28 other provinces during August as a measure to curb the worst outbreak of covid-19 in the country, which is also strongly affecting the rest of Southeast Asia. The decision of the authorities comes at a time when the country is registering record numbers of infections and deaths that have not been halted, in spite of strong restrictions imposed for weeks.

Thailand registered today 18,901 infections of COVID-19 and 178 deaths, after a weekend in which the highest figures since the beginning of the pandemic have been seen again due to the strong impact of the Delta variant.

Another 14 days of lockdown in Metro #Bangkok starting 2day. Unclear if some businesses can survive d prolonged crisis. Took these pics around Siam area, normally a hub for young trendy shoppers. #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #COVID19 #โควิด19 #ลงทะเบียนฉีดวัคซีน #วัคซีน pic.twitter.com/7l13dZljB2 — Pravit Rojanaphruk (@PravitR) August 3, 2021

The restrictions, which could remain in force in most parts of the country throughout August, include a curfew from 9:00 p.m., the limitation of meetings to five people, as well as the closure of restaurants, parks, shopping centers and entertainment establishments.

The authorities said they plan to meet on August 18 to re-evaluate the operation of the measures.

-Thailand News (TN)





