  • August 2, 2021
Lockdown Extended, Expanded to More Provinces

Quiet Chatuchak market in Bangkok. The market is empty due to COVID-19 pandemic and lack of tourists. Photo: © ILO/Pornsiri Pattanasuntichai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 2 (TNA)- The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration extended its lockdown measures for 14 more days and expanded areas under the measures to 29 provinces.

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the CCSA, said the imposition of the lockdown measures were extended from Aug 3 to 18 and the number of provinces subject to the measures increased from 13 to 29 provinces. The center allowed eateries at department stores to sell foods via delivery services.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



