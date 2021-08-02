COVID cases may drop in 2 weeks with extended semi-lockdown, mass vaccinations: MoPH
Ten People Arrested in Bangkok after Car Mob Incident
BANGKOK, Aug 2 (TNA) – Ten demonstrators were arrested after a clash between protesters and police yesterday, according to the Royal Thai Police Office.
After anti-government rally leaders concluded their “car mob” protest yesterday (Aug 1) some protesters clashed with police at Din Daeng junction at about 7pm and police used rubber bullets and tear gas.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA