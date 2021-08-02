  • August 2, 2021
Ten People Arrested in Bangkok after Car Mob Incident

Anti-government protest in front of the Government House in Bangkok on 14 October 2020. Photo: Milktea. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 2 (TNA) – Ten demonstrators were arrested after a clash between protesters and police yesterday, according to the Royal Thai Police Office.

After anti-government rally leaders concluded their “car mob” protest yesterday (Aug 1) some protesters clashed with police at Din Daeng junction at about 7pm and police used rubber bullets and tear gas.

Leave a Reply

